Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour dates

Beyoncé has announced dates for her 2023 "Renaissance" world tour.

The superstar and "Break My Soul" singer will kick off the tour May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. Her U.S. dates begin July 12 with a show in Philadelphia.

Other U.S. stops include Minneapolis, Detroit, Chicago, New York, DC, Atlanta, Tampa, Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas and Houston, among others.

In November 2022, Beyoncé propelled herself into the highest Grammy echelon, claiming a leading nine nominations for the 2023 awards. That makes her tied — with her husband Jay-Z — as the most nominated music act in the history of the awards show.

Beyoncé’s "Break My Soul" reeled in record and song of the year nominations, while "Renaissance" netted an album of the year nod. With Jay-Z also earning five nods this year, each spouse now holds the record for the most-ever Grammy nominations at 88 apiece.

Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal) Expand

"Renaissance," Beyoncé‘s highly acclaimed dancehall album, is the follow-up to 2016’s "Lemonade." In the years since "Lemonade" was released, Beyoncé has also been featured on rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s remix of "Savage" and opened the 2022 Academy Awards with a performance of her song "Be Alive," from the film "King Richard."

In 2019, she curated and produced the soundtrack album "The Lion King: The Gift," for the remake of "The Lion King." The song "Black Parade" from the soundtrack won a Grammy in 2021 for best R&B performance, Beyoncé’s 28th Grammy.

You can see the full list of tour cities on Beyoncé‘s website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.