Betty Brinn celebrates New Year's with 'really fun' kids party

Betty Brinn Children's Museum held a "New Year's Eve at Noon" dance party Saturday afternoon, Dec. 31 for those who had an early bedtime.

The kid-friendly event had entertainment from DJ Lukewarm and a full show that included music, lights, lasers and bubbles.

Parents who spoke to FOX6 News said the event was a fun way to include kids in the New Year's festivities.

Betty Brinn Children's Museum "New Year's Eve at Noon"

"They enjoyed everything in here. They touched everything in here," said Brian Strothers. "They like it, they really, really like it. Like I said, they aren't here often at all, but it's something really fun for them for New Year's Eve.

The museum's mascot, Birdy Brinn, was on hand for the event, too. There was a ball drop ceremony at noon.