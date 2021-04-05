Betty Brinn Children’s Museum set to reopen on Thursday, May 20

article

The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum announced on Monday, April 5 that it will reopen to the public on May 20 -- with comprehensive health and safety protocols in place. Museum members will have the opportunity to visit two-weeks earlier, starting May 6.



The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic. It is now reopening with comprehensive health and safety policies in place for visiting families and staff. This includes stringent cleaning procedures, hand sanitizing stations, and the requirement for visitors ages three and older to wear face coverings at all times.

To limit capacity levels and ensure physical distancing for families, a news release says the museum will introduce online ticketing with timed-entry, controlled registration with line markers every six-feet, and low-touch check-in procedures.

Also, as part of a phased reopening and to ensure safe environments, the museum’s modified operating hours will be Thursday through Sunday. Online pre-registration will be required for designated morning and afternoon play times. Visitors will be able to reserve their tickets two days in advance on the museum's website at bbcmkids.org with agreement to the museum’s safety guidelines.

For more information about the Museum’s reopening plans and policies, visit bbcmkids.org/plan-your-visit.