Best toys for the summer

Lifestyle expert Kathleen Tomes joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the best toys for the summer.

Brand: South Beach Bubbles 

  • Product: WowMazing Giant Bubble Wand
  • MSRP: $14.95 Ages: 6+ B

Brand: HABA 

  • Product: Terra Kids Bald Eagle Kite
  • MSRP: $29.99

Brand: iPlay iLearn 

  • Product: Flamingo Bouncy Pal
  • MSRP: $31.99
  • Ages: 18 Months

Brand: Plus-Plus 

  • Product: Puzzle by Number - Earth
  • MSRP: $34.99
  • Ages: 7 years and up

Brand: Schleich 

  • Product: Quad Escape from Velociraptor
  • MSRP: $29.99
  • Ages: 4 Years and up