Best toys for the summer
Lifestyle expert Kathleen Tomes joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the best toys for the summer.
Brand: South Beach Bubbles
- Product: WowMazing Giant Bubble Wand
- MSRP: $14.95 Ages: 6+ B
Brand: HABA
- Product: Terra Kids Bald Eagle Kite
- MSRP: $29.99
Brand: iPlay iLearn
- Product: Flamingo Bouncy Pal
- MSRP: $31.99
- Ages: 18 Months
Brand: Plus-Plus
- Product: Puzzle by Number - Earth
- MSRP: $34.99
- Ages: 7 years and up
Brand: Schleich
- Product: Quad Escape from Velociraptor
- MSRP: $29.99
- Ages: 4 Years and up