Bernie Brewer's original chalet open for date night

A unique date night for Milwaukee Brewers fans, beer lovers or anyone looking to get out of the house amid the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be available at Lakefront Brewery.

Bernie Brewer's original chalet, the former home of the Brewers' iconic mascot, will be available for date night reservations starting Friday, Oct. 16.

The chalet overlooks the fermenter barrels in Lakefront's cellar.

Reservations are for 90 minutes and include a flight of beer -- or beverage of choice -- and a heart-shaped dessert special.

A minimum food and drink purchase is required during reservations. With the $20 reservation price included, a minimum of $65 must be met for weekend (Friday-Sunday) reservations or $50 on weekdays (Monday-Thursday).

Online reservations are available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Weekday reservations will likely happen during the brewery's operating hours, so a quiet experience is not guaranteed. To request a weekday reservation, call 414-292-0803 or email chris@lakefrontbrewery.com.