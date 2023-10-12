5 officers shot in Benton County, Minnesota; suspect is in custody

Five officers were shot in Glendorado Township, near Princeton, while executing a search warrant Thursday morning. A suspect has been arrested.

The officers, who are members of the Sherburne County Drug Task Force, went to a house to execute the warrant before 8 a.m., authorities told FOX 9. While they were there, a man inside — the suspect — opened fire. The officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said.

According to authorities, five officers were shot — three were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital and two were taken to the hospital in St. Cloud. Three officers are Sherburne County Sheriff's Office members, while one officer is with the Princeton Police Department and the other is a member of the Elk River Police Department, the sheriff's office said.

All the officers' injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. A man who identified himself as the best friend of the first officer who was shot told FOX 9 his friend is out of surgery after being shot twice in the chest and once elsewhere on his body.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said was assisted by "several" other agencies during the unfolding "critical incident" near the intersection of 190th Avenue Northeast and Glendorado Road Northeast.

A suspect was taken into custody before noon on Thursday. The suspect was airlifted away from the scene, with the sheriff's office noting the suspect was injured during the incident. The cause and extent of his injuries are not known as of this writing.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate this incident.

Glendorado Township is located in Benton County, about 20 miles east of St. Cloud.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. You can watch it live here and in the player at the top of the page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.