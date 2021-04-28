Arbor Day is this Friday -- and it's the perfect time to plant some trees in your yard. Gardening expert Melinda Myers joins FOX6 WakeUp with some of the benefits of adding trees to your landscape.

For more information on the benefits of planting trees in your landscape, including how they help manage stormwater, visit: https://www.freshcoastguardians.com/resources/green-strategies/stormwater-trees.

To sign up for one of Melinda’s upcoming webinars visit: https://www.melindamyers.com/about-melinda/upcoming-appearances.