Bender Park water rescues; Oak Creek fire officials react

Oak Creek's Bender Park will remain closed for now – at least until the beach and surf hazards are over. This, after five people needed rescue in two separate incidents over the weekend.

When the beach reopens, the Oak Creek Fire Department is asking you to consider what the conditions are – heed the beach and surf warnings and be aware of your own abilities.

"This is not an inland lake. This is not a pool. This is not a pond. The lake can go from calm to hazardous in a matter of minutes," said Oak Creek Fire Chief Michael Kressuk.

On Sunday, three people were in the water at Bender Park, but were able to get out safely by the time fire crews arrived. Two were taken to the hospital to get checked out.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

About an hour later, officials said a row boat capsized near the We Energies fishing pier. One person was able to get out on their own. But Milwaukee and Cudahy Fire's special rescue teams had to pull the second person up the cliff – and was taken to the hospital.

These are just the most recent incidents. Others this summer have left people dead.

"I don't know that we're any different than any other beach along the lakefront. But certainly we are experiencing an uptick in incidents here right now," Kressuk said.

On Sunday night, the Oak Creek firefighters union president called for Oak Creek to start up a water rescue team, saying in a statement, "We believe additional training and equipment is needed to quickly rescue citizens in distress."

"But I'm aware of that call. Certainly I'm going to look into it more and we'll discuss with the locals some of the parameters associated with that," Kressuk said.

Right now, Oak Creek gets help from other departments that have dive and water rescue teams – like Milwaukee.

"We will continue to provide that support. I can tell you that, one does not just wake up on Monday morning and decide to have a dive team for Tuesday," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski

The chief noted such teams are expensive, require a lot of training and include dangerous work – especially under rough conditions.

Oak Creek fire officials say they are not sure if their would continue to close the beach when there are hazards. They are working with the county and city to make sure the beach is as safe as possible.

Safety tips

Avoid using alcohol to enhance safety around water.

If you don’t know how to swim – don’t go in the water. Find a learn-to-swim program in your area!

Never swim alone!

Stay within your swim capabilities.

Wear a lifejacket.

Parents closely supervise all children in or near water.

Swim or enjoy the water during daylight hours only

If an emergency did occur…