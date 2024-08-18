Bender Park water rescues; 5 rescued in separate incidents

article

Five people were pulled from Lake Michigan on Sunday, Aug. 18, as two separate incidents happened near Bender Park in Oak Creek.

Lt. Junior Grade Phillip Gurtler, the sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer, said that they responded to the first call just before 6 p.m. The Coast Guard was told three teenagers were in the water struggling.

The first person was rescued with the help of a good Samaritan and Oak Creek Fire Department assisted in the rescue of the other two individuals.

The second incident happened just after 7 p.m. Two people were in the water holding onto a capsized vessel. They were brought ashore where they received medical assistance.

The Coast Guard said no fatalities have been reported at this time.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says they were called out to the scene.

FOX6 News has reached out to Oak Creek Fire Department for further information but have not heard back.