Expand / Collapse search

Ben Affleck's Valentine's Day gift to J. Lo

By
Published 
Gino at the Movies
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Ben Affleck's Valentine's Day gift to J. Lo

Ben Affleck's sentimental Valentine's Day gift to Jennifer Lopez, and more Hollywood headlines with Gino!

Ben Affleck's sentimental Valentine's Day gift to Jennifer Lopez, and more Hollywood headlines with Gino!

Milwaukee St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns after 2-year hiatus
article

Milwaukee St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns after 2-year hiatus

The 54th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 12.

Milwaukee Public Museum: T-Rex exhibit opens Feb. 18
article

Milwaukee Public Museum: T-Rex exhibit opens Feb. 18

Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) is bringing T. Rex and its ancestors back from extinction when the special exhibit Tyrannosaurs - Meet the Family opens Friday, Feb. 18.