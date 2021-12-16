Expand / Collapse search

Beloit police officer shot man who tried to take gun: DOJ

By AP Author
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

Beloit Police Department

BELOIT, Wis. - A Beloit police sergeant shot and injured a man who attacked the officer and tried to take his or her gun, according to state investigators.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said the sergeant was on the scene of a traffic crash shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday when a man on foot attacked the officer. The sergeant shot the individual who was taken to a hospital. The man's condition was not released.

DCI says the sergeant has been placed on administrative duty while an investigation is conducted. The Rock County District Attorney's Office will review the case once the investigation is done.

