Beloit College require vaccines fall 2021

BELIOT, Wis. - Beloit College announced Monday, May 24 they will require all students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated before the start of the 2021-22 academic year.

Beginning this fall, students, faculty, and staff who provide proof of vaccination will not need to wear masks, attend regular testing, or have to quarantine if they are designated a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Any individuals who cannot get the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons or strong philosophical objections will need to attend regular testing, quarantine if designated a close contact of a positive case, wear masks, and follow physical distancing guidelines. 

Additional information can be found here. A letter from Beloit College leaders on this news can also be found here.

