article

One cow died in a rollover crash in Bellevue near Green Bay on Monday, Feb. 13.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. and involved a semi and a car. A power pole was hit.

One person was taken to the hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Crews had to cut the trailer to remove the 41 cows, which took more than 2 hours. One cow died on scene.

WPS was called in to restore power in the area.