Behind-the-teeth: Inside look at queue line for Jurassic World VelociCoaster

June 10 seems so far away!

That's when Universal Orlando's highly anticipated Jurassic World VelociCoaster opens to the public. On Friday, the theme park shared new photos of what riders can expect when they walk inside the attractions queue line leading up to a heart-pounding roller coaster ride!

From the moment you enter, riders will be confronted by Velociraptors the blockbuster "Jurassic World" films – including fan-favorite Blue, along with Charlie, Delta and Echo – as they prepare to join the hunt alongside the ferocious pack in an epic, high-speed coaster chase.

Guests will be able to peer into the Raptor paddock while venturing through the queue – and watch the hunt they are about to embark on unfold before their very eyes. Red flashing lights and a loud rumble will draw guests to a collection of adjacent windows, where they’ll witness the physical coaster roaring by at exhilarating speeds of 70 mph with the Raptor pack in hot pursuit.

Next up in the queue are the stables, where the scent of wet dirt and vegetation from the paddock permeates the air, meaning one thing – Velociraptors are near. Here, they’ll come across Delta and Echo, who will scan the room, studying riders as they pass by – occasionally testing the limits of the grooming stations currently restraining them. This awe-inspiring moment will be the first face-to-face encounter guests will have with the Raptors – and they’ll be so close, guests will even feel their breath.

Then, the hunt officially begins as guests board ride vehicles and take off on an intense coaster adventure where they’ll narrowly escape Blue, Charlie, Delta and Echo as they twist, turn and soar through the paddock.

​Theme park blog, Universal Parks News Today, posted on Thursday that the upcoming attraction is under "technical rehearsal" as team members get to ride the coaster.

They also posted a video of the attraction, with screams echoing through the air.

Universal Orlando Resort previously described the thrill ride as "a series of intense maneuvers that will send guests catapulting up to 70 mph and more than 150 feet in the air with the swiftest of prehistoric predators."

According to the theme park company, be prepared to:

Accelerate through two pulse-pounding launches, the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds

Encounter a one-of-a-kind, 360-degree barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon

Experience a zero-gravity inverted stall that will send riders upside down across 100 feet of track in a jaw-dropping maneuver that is the first of its kind

Go airborne during the towering "Top Hat," which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80-degree drop – Universal’s steepest drop yet

Brace for a total of 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime – the thrilling sensation of weightlessness riders feel when they’re lifted from their seats – throughout the entire adventure

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster will be the world’s first coaster based on the blockbuster franchise and will feature an original story "that expands upon the thrills, dinosaurs, and environments fans have seen on the big screen.

Guests will reportedly join the cast of the films — Chris Pratt, as Owen Grady; Bryce Dallas Howard, as Claire Dearing; and BD Wong, as Dr. Henry Wu — on a high-speed chase alongside a nimble Velociraptor pack.

