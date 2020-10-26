'Begin the process now:' DMV explains steps to obtain an ID to vote

Most Wisconsin voters already have some form of ID needed to vote, including a Wisconsin driver license or ID. There is no separate “voter ID” and a federally-compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission provides a list of acceptable options to bring to the polls on its website, bringit.wi.gov.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) explains the steps for voters to get their first Wisconsin ID.

Voters should visit DMV’s website, wisconsindmv.gov/idcards , for information, and a list of the documents that will be required. Certain documents, such as a birth certificate, proof of identity, and Wisconsin residency, are necessary to obtain an official Wisconsin ID card.

Voters should bring the required documents to a DMV Customer Service Center to apply. If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained. The receipt will be sent via overnight mail. The voter should bring any documentation available to the DMV and complete two forms (form MV3004, and form MV3012). DMV offers this IDPP service and ID card for voting purposes free of charge.

Voters will receive their identification card in the mail or a receipt that is valid for voting purposes and can be used to show at the polls.

Anyone who doesn’t have an ID to vote should begin the process now. DMV’s toll-free voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069 is available for questions on obtaining an ID to vote.

Questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information can be directed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

