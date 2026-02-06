Beaver Dam woman missing since spring 2025, police still seeking info

article

The Brief Authorities in Dodge County are still seeking info on the whereabouts of 42-year-old Alexis Nelson. Nelson has not been seen since spring 2025,and family members are concerned for her wellbeing. She has ties to both Dodge County and Rock County.



Beaver Dam police and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office are still looking for a missing 42-year-old woman, Alexis Nelson.

Alexis Nelson

What we know:

Nelson has been missing since spring 2025, which is the last time when family members say they heard from her.

If you have had contact with Alexis Nelson or Aaron Nelson (alias James Nelson) in the last year, please reach out to the tipline (920-386-4072) or submit a tip at tips@co.dodge.wi.us.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office also posted a video on its Facebook Reel.

The original missing persons information is below.

The backstory:

The Beaver Dam Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 42-year-old woman who family members say they have not heard from since May 2025.

Alexis Nelson, who is from Beaver Dam, was last seen in the city earlier in the year. Her family told investigators they lost contact with her back in May and are concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

Nelson is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and pink and blue hair. Her last known clothing is unknown.

She has ties to both Dodge County and Rock County.

What you can do:

Beaver Dam police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 920-356-2552.