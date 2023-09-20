Beaver Dam van into creek, 2 helped to shore
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Beaver Dam fire officials helped two people after a van went into a creek on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Fire officials said the elderly female driver tried to turn into a parking lot and went into the creek.
The driver and passenger were helped to shore by first responders.
They were checked out, but it's not believed they suffered injuries requiring transportation to the hospital.