Beaver Dam police pursuit, driver found dead in car

A driver was found dead in their vehicle after a pursuit by Beaver Dam police Sunday, Feb. 12.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

According to the DOJ, around 3:30 p.m., police learned of a domestic disturbance and located the vehicle wanted in connection with that case. A police officer tried to pull the driver over, but the driver didn't stop, leading to the brief pursuit.

The driver pulled over on Louise Lane in Beaver Dam, and officials said police were aware the driver had a firearm. Officers "stayed at a distance while attempting verbal commands," which were ignored.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver was found dead in the vehicle. A firearm was recovered from that vehicle.

There were no injuries to law enforcement.