Beaver Dam fatal shooting, woman killed

A woman is dead following a shooting in Beaver Dam that took place Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Beaver Dam police said they were called shortly before 9:39 a.m. near Rosendale and Greenwich for a report of a woman asking for help. Upon arrival, officers found the woman with a gunshot wound, but said she was still breathing and had a pulse.

Officers also noticed a bullet hole in the front door of the residence.

Police said they performed lifesaving measures on the scene before the victim was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

They said there is no danger to the public.

An investigation is underway.