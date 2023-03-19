Beaver Dam fatal crash, 1 dead

article

A man is dead after driving through an intersection on County Highway B and hitting a sign, fence and tree in Dodge County on Sunday morning, March 19.

Dodge County deputies responded to a crash on US Highway 151 on-ramp at County Highway B in the town of Beaver Dam around 12:30 a.m.

A 64-year-old man was driving in a van north on US Highway 151 off-ramp to County Highway B when he traveled through the intersection of County Highway B, hitting a sign in the median. The van entered a ditch to the US Highway 151 on-ramp north of County Highway B. The van then traveled down the embankment striking a fence and a tree.

Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office reports that the driver of the van died after he was taken to a medical center.

The Medical Examiner's Office and Sheriff's Office of Dodge County are still investigating the crash.