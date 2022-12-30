Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit

article

The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation.

Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29.

Around the same time, police said a vehicle near Stone and Lincoln was struck by gunfire three times – a little less than a mile from the Cooper Street Bridge.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Casings recovered from both scenes were the same, police said.

Police ask residents who may have security cameras to check for footage that "may be of interest" to investigators. Those with information should email Det. Daniel Kuhnz or call 920-356-2552. Tips can also be sent via the department's Facebook page.