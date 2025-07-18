Expand / Collapse search

Beat the bloat; Summer foods to help you feel good

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published  July 18, 2025 11:51am CDT
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Meghan Daw Sedivy shares tips to beat the bloat this summer. 

Tropical Smoothie Bowl Recipe
Ingredients:

  • ½ cup of frozen pieces of pineapple
  • ½ cup of frozen pieces of papaya
  • 1 large banana, frozen
  • ¼ cup of vanilla-flavored Greek yogurt
  • 1 kiwi, peeled and sliced

Instructions:

  1. In a food processor, blend pineapple, papaya and banana until smooth and creamy.
  2. Add vanilla Greek yogurt to the tropical fruit mix and blend until smooth
  3. Scrap down the sides and pour into a bowl
  4. Top with kiwi and enjoy!
Beat the bloat; Summer foods to help you feel good

Beat the bloat; Summer foods to help you feel good

Meghan Daw Sedivy shares tips to beat the bloat this summer.

Real MilwaukeeFood