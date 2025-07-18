Beat the bloat; Summer foods to help you feel good
MILWAUKEE - Meghan Daw Sedivy shares tips to beat the bloat this summer.
Tropical Smoothie Bowl Recipe
Ingredients:
- ½ cup of frozen pieces of pineapple
- ½ cup of frozen pieces of papaya
- 1 large banana, frozen
- ¼ cup of vanilla-flavored Greek yogurt
- 1 kiwi, peeled and sliced
Instructions:
- In a food processor, blend pineapple, papaya and banana until smooth and creamy.
- Add vanilla Greek yogurt to the tropical fruit mix and blend until smooth
- Scrap down the sides and pour into a bowl
- Top with kiwi and enjoy!