Bayside mom, baby healthy after pregnancy complication

Mother's Day is Sunday, and there's one local mom who wasn't sure she'd see it due to a serious pregnancy complication, but mom and baby reunited with their life-savers.

Abby Wiley feels blessed to be alive, holding her 6-month old son outside the place she wasn't sure she'd walk out of.

"It’s really scary, and there’s a lot of uncertainty," she said.

The Bayside mom was diagnosed with placenta accreta, a dangerous pregnancy complication.

"The biggest complications of placenta accreta are hemorrhage and hysterectomy at the time of C-section," said Nicole.

Thanks to a team at Aurora Sinai Medical Center, Abby and Micah are healthy.

"To know that I have my life and my health and that Micah is here and happy and healthy thanks to the care we got here, it makes this Mother’s Day that much more special and privileged," she said.

Because of COVID-19, Wiley was separated from her toddler and family when undergoing a scheduled C-section and hysterectomy in October. This group of medical experts has become her second family.

"It feels so good to see them and know that we’re OK, we’re healthy, Micah's healthy and to be able to thank them in a more public way," she said.



"It’s wonderful to get to see her again and get to see the baby and sort of get a glimpse into the life after this," said Nicole.

Wiley says she and Micah are both healthy and doing great. The family is looking forward to Mother's Day.