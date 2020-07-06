Bayshore's 'Sounds of Summer' kicks off Friday at The Yard

GLENDALE -- Bayshore kicks off their Sounds of Summer outdoor concert series at "The Yard" this Friday, July 10 at 5 p.m.



5 Card Studs and Ryan McIntyre will take the stage at the newly reconstructed gathering space in the outdoor mall's center. Ryan McIntyre starts at 5 p.m., with 5 Card Studs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Concert goers are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to the family-friendly event.



Bayshore has been undergoing a transformation over the last few years; recently acquiring retail giant Target to take over the old Boston Store space on the east side of the property.



For more information on Bayshore's latest developments and future performances of their Sounds of Summer concert series, check out their website.



