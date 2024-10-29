BAYSHORE implements Parental Guidance Required Policy

article

The Brief BAYSHORE is putting in place a Parental Guidance Required Policy beginning Friday, Nov. 1. People who have questions as to why this policy is being implemented can read through the FAQs provided by BAYSHORE below.



BAYSHORE announced on Tuesday, Oct. 29 it will implement a Parental Guidance Required (PGR) Policy effective Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

The specifics of the BAYSHORE PGR Policy are as follows:

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays after 3 p.m.

Visitors 17 years of age and younger are required to be accompanied at all times by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older on Friday, Saturday and Sunday after 3 p.m. Parental Guidance Required hours are subject to change during the holiday season. Unsupervised youth on property prior to 3 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday must leave the mall by 3:00 pm or immediately be joined by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older. Proof of age may be required for the youth and/or parent/supervising adult. Those who lack proper identification will be asked to leave the property. Valid identification includes a state issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport. The identification must be tamper proof and include a photograph and date of birth. One adult age 21 or older may accompany up to four youths. All accompanied youths must remain with the supervising adult at all times. Supervising adults aged 21 or older are responsible for the actions of the youth they accompany.

Guests who do not act responsibly or follow the Bayshore Code of Conduct will be asked to leave. If they fail or refuse to leave the property, they may be arrested and prosecuted for criminal trespass.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

BAYSHORE PGR Policy – FAQ

Why are you implementing a Parental Guidance Required policy?

BAYSHORE is committed to ensuring a welcoming and comfortable environment for all who visit. We are following the lead of other centers across the nation who have successfully implemented Parental Guidance Required policies to continue to ensure an inviting and pleasant experience for shoppers and diners.

Is BAYSHORE implementing this policy in response to a specific incident?

We proactively made the decision to implement this policy to ensure an enjoyable experience for our visitors, and it is not a response to a specific incident.

What about those who are under 17 that work at BAYSHORE?

Store employees aged 17 and under may continue to work within their store during Parental Guidance Required (PGR) Policy hours. Store employees aged 17 and under must adhere to the policy and leave the premises if their work shift ends during policy hours.

How will the policy be enforced?

We are working with our Security team to implement a plan and protocol for enforcement. As an open-air shopping center with multiple entry points, we will have signage at all major entries reminding visitors of the policy and the hours that it is in effect. At the discretion of Security personnel, patrons may be asked to show ID for proof of age. Those unable to show proper identification will be asked to leave the property.



The following are considered proper forms of identification: a state issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport. The identification must be tamper proof and include a photograph and date of birth.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Will this policy be permanent?

As of now, we have no plans to remove the policy. Parental Guidance Required Policy dates and times are subject to change by BAYSHORE management.

What buildings, spaces and areas does this policy apply to?

This policy will apply to the entire BAYSHORE property, including the buildings, roadways, common spaces and parking areas.

How will this apply to ACX and movie times during policy hours?

ACX Cinemas Entertainment Center welcomes guests ages 17 and under to enjoy a movie during normal business hours. Guests ages 17 and under arriving on property to attend a movie must immediately enter the Rotunda and present their purchased movie ticket or possess intent on purchasing a movie ticket at ACX. Guests will immediately be escorted directly to ACX for their movie experience.