Bay View crash, OWI charges for driver expected: police

A Milwaukee man was seriously injured in a Bay View crash early Thursday morning, Feb. 3.

Police said the 20-year-old lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree near Superior and Estes – about a block away from South Shore Park – just before 1 a.m.

The man had to be extricated from the car and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He is in stable condition, police said.

Charges for operating while intoxicated will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.