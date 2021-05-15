Bakery makes robbery suspect cookie

A bakery in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood, burglarized in April, came up with a sweet solution to help catch the suspect.

Canfora-Lakeside Bakery has many treats, but received global attention because of a cookie that's not so sweet.

"Okay, I’m going to put (the suspect's) face on a cookie," said owner Karen Krieg.

Security footage caught the suspect steal the cash register drawer.

"He gently lifts the expensive part of the register off, sets it to the side, grabs the cash drawer, unplugs it from the printer and the power station and runs out and closes the door behind him," Krieg said. "He stops to look in the window and the security camera behind him caught his right side profile."

And it's that footage that landed a frosty snapshot of the suspect's face on a sugar cookie – a slice of justice that never tasted so good.

"We wanted to bring the story full circle we want to let everybody know," said Krieg.

A German television station, BBC World News and even late-night talk shows in the U.S. spread the word about the cookie.

