Bastille Days returns to downtown Milwaukee July 11-14

Bastille Days will return to downtown Milwaukee July 11 – bringing back French food, drink and fun.

One of the world’s largest French festivals, the four-day celebration will light up Milwaukee with food, entertainment, and vendors, as well as the Storm the Bastille 5K Run/Walk.

Storm the Bastille 5K Run/Walk

Bastille Days’ festivities kick off with its biggest fundraiser, Storm the Bastille 5K, on July 11. Participants will run or walk the route through Downtown Milwaukee and the Historic Third Ward to commemorate the storming of the Bastille. Register here and you can also choose to donate towards the ongoing restoration of the 42-foot Eiffel Tower replica.

French food, music and performances

Festivalgoers can again enjoy roaming street performers along the Madison Medical Bastille Day’s Marketplace, visit the fortune-tellers and henna artists, explore the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, or pay a visit to the French Bulldog Kissing Booth.

Kids Day on July 13 will feature a variety of activities including a Beignet Breakfast, the Kohl’s Art Studio, French lessons with the Milwaukee French Immersion School, performances from the Milwaukee Ballet and a variety of other kid centered entertainment.

Door Peninsula Winery will once again provide wine tastings throughout the event. Returning fan food favorites include Beignets Français, Lake Park Bistro, Lagniappe Brasserie, Crème & Crepe Café, New Orleans Cajun flavors by Crawdaddy’s on Greenfield and many more.

The entertainment line-up will feature over 60 musical acts – with highlights including headliners such as the Extra Crispy Brass Band, Sneezy, Panadanza, Breaking Cadence and Taylor & The Anti Heroes. This year, the festival promises even more French entertainment including long-time performers like chanteuse extraordinaire Robin Pluer and Madame Gigi’s Outrageous French Can-Can Dancers, as well as new additions such as Jerry Grillo French Cabaret, Ana Everling Trio, Marjasana, and French Folk with Daddy Squeeze & friends.

Returning for the third year is the THIS IS IT! drag show, along with the "French Chill" house & disco mix sets in partnership with WMSE.

Additionally, attendees can anticipate special performances by Samba da Vida, Tamarind Tribal Belly Dancers, Professor Pinkerton’s Irreverent Orchestra, and other surprise acts.

Bastille Days ends July 14.