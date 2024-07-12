Bastille Day on West Vliet Street a 'best-kept festival secret'

Head to West Vliet Street in Milwaukee, between 57th Street and 60th Street, for the 3rd annual Bastille Day West celebration.

Hosted by the West Vliet Street Business Association, the event features music, entertainment, food, beverages, vendors and more!

It runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 12.

For more information on the 3rd annual Bastille Day West, or as the organizers refer to it, Versailles on Vliet, click here.

.