Bastille Day on West Vliet Street a 'best-kept festival secret'

Bastille Day on West Vliet Street
On Friday, July 12, at 4 p.m., West Vliet Street’s Business Association will celebrate the 3rd annual Bastille Day West or as the organizers refer to it - Versailles on Vliet. Brian Kramp is with the event coordinator who’s looking forward to one of Milwaukee’s best-kept festival secrets of the summer.
MILWAUKEE - Head to West Vliet Street in Milwaukee, between 57th Street and 60th Street, for the 3rd annual Bastille Day West celebration.
Hosted by the West Vliet Street Business Association, the event features music, entertainment, food, beverages, vendors and more!
It runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 12.
For more information on the 3rd annual Bastille Day West, or as the organizers refer to it, Versailles on Vliet, click here.
Plein Aire Art at Bastille Day West
Looking for a little French culture this evening? An orchestra, choir, ballet dancers and painters will all be part of this evening’s Bastille Day celebration on West Vliet Street. Brian Kramp has a preview of what you can find between 57th and 60th on Vliet.
Troubadours Of Rhythm at Bastille Day West
French themed food, drinks, and music will all be part of tonight’s 3rd Annual West Vliet Street Business Association's Bastille Day West. Brian Kramp is with a member of Troubadours Of Rhythm that has a show standards and obscurities from the 1920s & 1930s ready for the party.
