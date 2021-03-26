Bars, restaurants bring back game day shuttles for Brewers season

The 2021 Milwaukee Brewers season begins Thursday, April 1 against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field.

If you're looking for someone to take you out to the ballgame, shuttle services have been approved from some Milwaukee County bars.

The owner of Camp Bar said he bought another shuttle last year but didn't get to use it because of the pandemic. Now, he finally will.

"Yeah, we’re really excited. It’s finally a little sense of normalcy here. Looking forward to getting people back to the ball field," said owner Paul Hackbarth.

Hackbarth's Wauwatosa location has been approved by the Brewers to shuttle fans to and from the ballpark, but during a pandemic, there are new rules to follow.

"There is no standing. There’s no eating or drinking because we want to keep the masks on the whole time. There will be markers on the floor and on the seats of where you can sit," Hackbarth said. "I don’t know what to expect, but I am pretty confident with the lack of tailgating because I know that’s not allowed."

The owner of Milwaukee Brat House said he worked closely with the Milwaukee Health Department, sharing his plan leading up to opening day.

"Brewers shuttles are a big part of our business and Brewers baseball too. Bringing fans from the city out to the ballpark," said owner Scott Schaefer.

Camp Bar shuttle bus

Brat House has a fleet of 10 buses, Schaefer said, and will probably start operating about half of them to start the season.

Back at Camp Bar, Hackbarth said, since you can't tailgate at the ballpark, feel free to do so at his bar.

American Family Field

"We could really use the support right now and then allow us to get you to the game safely," Hackbarth said.

The Camp Bar shuttle is free of charge as long as patrons enjoy a drink or some food beforehand.

