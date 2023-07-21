Barbie, Oppenheimer films create 'massive increase in attendance'

The much-anticipated films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" are drawing people back to the big screen – and selling out theaters.

"We’re seeing a big massive increase in attendance," said Andy High, general manager of Marcus Majestic Cinema of Brookfield.

So-called "Barbenheimer" is the social media challenge to watch both films on their opening weekend.

"We’ve been able to successfully schedule shows where you can see ‘Oppenheimer’ in its full run, take a 15 to 20-minute break, and then possibly jump in to another ‘Barbie’ film," High said.

Andy High, general manager of Marcus Majestic Cinema of Brookfield

High said the hype for the starkly different films is showing up ticket sales.

"We’re getting good responses across the board in our presale," High said. "Some of these people, it seems like they haven’t been back since before COVID."

High said his theater has made special accommodations for both films.

"70 millimeter film there’s that throwback to what it used to be like to go to the movies," High said. "With Barbie we’ve seen a lot of pink, we’ve seen a lot of people dress up as ken a lot of people dressed up as Barbi."

In the era of streaming, High said this phenomenon proves nothing can replace the movie-going experience.

"It’s nice to be back into that realm of we’re busy," High said.