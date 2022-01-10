Expand / Collapse search

Ballot drop box, corrections rules voted on by Wisconsin lawmakers

By AP author
Published 
Politics
Associated Press
article

MADISON, Wis. - The Legislature’s Republican-controlled rules committee voted Monday to force election officials to publish their policies on absentee ballot drop boxes and ballot envelope corrections as emergency rules by early February, a move that will allow the committee to kill the policies.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance to local clerks as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning in 2020 that allows clerks could to create alternate sites for returning absentee ballots. Officials in liberal-leaning Madison used it to justify collecting ballots in city parks ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The elections commission issued guidance in 2016 that allows clerks to correct mistakes in witness addresses on absentee ballot envelopes on their own without contacting the witness or voter.

Republicans contend both policies invite fraud. The committee voted 6-4 to require the commission to publish the guidance as emergency rules by Feb. 9 or withdraw the guidance. Once in rule form, the committee can vote to kill the policies.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states former President Donald Trump lost, including Wisconsin, found fewer than 475 cases, a number so low it would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election.

Commission officials didn't immediately return a message.

Edgecomb motions hearing resumes after COVID postponement
article

Edgecomb motions hearing resumes after COVID postponement

Theodore Edgecomb's motions hearing went forward Monday, days after being postponed due to COVID-19.

Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest
article

Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest

The man who bought an AR-15-style rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse pleaded no contest Monday to a reduced charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in a deal with prosecutors that allows him to avoid prison.

27 people rescued from floating ice chunk in Green Bay

Authorities rescued 27 people from a floating chunk of ice that broke away from shore in the bay of Green Bay in eastern Wisconsin, the sheriff's office said Sunday.