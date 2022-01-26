Expand / Collapse search

Ballot box legal challenge: Wisconsin Supreme Court asked to rule

By AP author
Published 
Politics
Associated Press
article

MADISON, Wis. - A conservative group Wednesday asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take over a legal challenge to absentee ballot boxes in Wisconsin and immediately lift a lower court's ruling that kept current law in place.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty made the filings with the conservative-controlled court. They come after a Waukesha County judge on Jan. 13 ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes cannot be located anywhere other than at offices of local clerks and that no one other than the voter may return such a ballot.

On Monday, the state appeals court sided with the Wisconsin Elections Commission and other voter rights groups and put the ruling on hold. The elections commission and others argued that disallowing absentee drop boxes so close to the Feb. 15 spring primary election would confuse voters and complicate the voting process.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The appeals court's ruling put the lower court order on hold only until after the Feb. 15 primary when the court was then going to consider the merits of the entire case. But in its filing Wednesday, WILL asks the Supreme Court to both lift the stay and take the entire case from the appeals court.

Deputy shot in Milwaukee during foot pursuit; suspect sought, 1 arrested
article

Deputy shot in Milwaukee during foot pursuit; suspect sought, 1 arrested

A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded after a traffic stop that led to a foot pursuit near 68th and Adler in Milwaukee early Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Theodore Edgecomb trial: Closing arguments to be presented
article

Theodore Edgecomb trial: Closing arguments to be presented

Closing arguments will be presented in the Theodore Edgecomb trial on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Milwaukee Tandem gifted, 1700 Pull Up soul food chef takes over

Caitlin Cullen and The Tandem gave away meals during the coronavirus pandemic, and now, she's giving away her restaurant to Rosetta Bond, a recent culinary graduate currently operating 1700 Pull Up out of her home.