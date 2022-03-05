Ballet company changes name amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

As part of its tour, ballet company RBT presented "Swan Lake" at the Riverside Theater on Saturday.

The performance came after the group changed its name from "Russian Ballet Theatre."

Guyla Hartwick, a "Swan Lake" co-producer, said the name change shows the significance of what's going on in the world and honors those who are suffering.

Hartwick said she has been getting a lot of questions about the name, emphasizing that RBT is an independent dance company – not associated with the Russian government – and that Russian ballet is a technique.

"If we could scream against the war, we would – but we are dancers. So we dance for peace and that’s our message," Hartwick said.

RBT presents "Swan Lake" at Riverside Theater on March 4

RBT's dancers come from nine countries, including Ukraine. The company's next "Swan Lake" performance will be Sunday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

