Baking tips to ensure smooth sailing this holiday season

‘Tis the season for tasty baked goods. If you’re baking could use a little boost – Jennifer Goldbeck, the owner of Delicately Delicious in Cedarburg, joins Real Milwaukee with some tips to ensure smooth sailing this holiday season.

About Delicately Delicious (website)

We believe that some of the best memories are made while eating cake (or cupcakes....or cookies....or dessert). It is our honor to be a part of your special celebrations and milestones by crafting beautiful and delicious desserts. We specialize in decorated cakes, cupcakes and desserts for all occasions, from weddings to birthdays to retirement and everything in between. Stop by our small retail shop in the heart of historic Cedarburg, where we offer a rotating menu of cupcakes, cake slices, bars, cookies, and other sweets for walk in purchase. We are currently working on building out a dessert food truck so we can share our sweets on the road at festivals, weddings, corporate events, and more. We look forward to providing you with sweets treats!