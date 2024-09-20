$111,000 Badger 5 jackpot sold in Kenosha; 75th jackpot to hit in 2024

article

The Brief A winning $111,000 Badger 5 jackpot ticket was sold in Kenosha. It is the 75th Badger 5 jackpot won in 2024.



Wisconsin Lottery announced on Friday, Sept. 20 that a winning $111,000 Badger 5 jackpot ticket was sold for the Thursday, Sept. 19 drawing. The ticket was purchased from Dream Liquor & Cigar on 4417 75th St. in Kenosha.

A news release says the $111,000 win is the 75th Badger 5 jackpot to hit in 2024. The win comes just six days after a winning $177,000 Badger 5 jackpot was split between tickets sold in Athelstane, Shawano, Fond du Lac, Milwaukee, and Waukesha for the September 14 drawing.

For Dream Liquor & Cigar, the Badger 5 jackpot is the largest winning ticket the retailer has ever sold.

Players with winning lotto tickets have 180 days to claim their prizes from the official draw date. More information on how to claim a winning Lottery ticket can be viewed on wilottery.com. Players can also check to see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

The Badger 5 game is drawn daily after 9 p.m. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.