Back-to-school shopping, Milwaukee organization helps kids get ready

School will be back in session soon, and the price tag for back-to-school supplies can add up quickly for parents. That's why Wellpoint Care Network in Milwaukee is lending a hand.

To help parents and students out, Meijer donated backpacks, lunchboxes and other supplies for a shopping spree in advance of Wellpoint's second annual Back-to-School Bash.

It helped Wellpoint's goal of helping 1,000 students with support and resources

"A lot of our work is with children and families. We wanted to alleviate some of that burden on families," said Stephanie Allen Wellpoint's director of fund development. "Costs have risen, everything – so we really wanted to make sure we could at least provide backpacks and supplies."

The Back to School Bash is next Thursday, Aug. 10 from 3-6 p.m. at Wellpoint Care Networks campus near 88th and Capitol.