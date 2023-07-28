Milwaukee Back-to-School Health Fair; supplies, vaccinations offered

It might seem early, but it's already time for back-to-school shopping.

The Milwaukee Health Department is stepping up to help parents for the 22nd Annual Back to School Health Fair. Families lined up for free backpacks filled with school supplies, vaccinations that are required for kids and fun in the sun.

The health department said they've seen fewer kids getting the required shots since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So we’re trying to get those numbers back to this pre-pandemic numbers, so not only is it important for the whole community but for individuals as well," said Emily Tau, the marketing communications officer for the city of Milwaukee Health Department. "You know we want those kids have been out of the classroom a little bit during the pandemic and want to keep them in there as long as we can."

"It’s needed in the community. A lot of people don’t know that there’s school supplies and about resources and whatnot," said Chabalie Buchanon, a parent. "That was very thoughtful of whoever came up with it."

They hope this initiative helps keep kids safe this school year. This was the second year it was hosted at the Deer District. The Milwaukee Bucks are a big community partner of the Milwaukee Health Department.