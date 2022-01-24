Expand / Collapse search

Baby giraffe takes first steps at Santa Barbara Zoo

By Chris Williams
FOX TV Digital Team

A Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo in California took its first wobbly steps within an hour of being born on Wednesday, January 19, the zoo announced on Facebook on January 21. (Credit: Santa Barbara Zoo via Storyful)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A video shows a baby giraffe taking its first steps at the Santa Barbara Zoo in California last week.

Zookeepers said the Masai giraffe started to walk within an hour of being born on Jan. 19. 

This footage also showed the newborn male giraffe, named Raymie, bonding with his mother, Adia.

The zoo said Adia gave birth to Raymie, who is her second calf, at 1:55 in the morning. Within 45 minutes, the young giraffe was standing up and appeared to be "strong and healthy," the zoo wrote.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 