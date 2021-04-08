Baby deer rescued after being found on road next to dead mother in Brevard County

article

Rescuers are caring for a baby deer that they say was found next to his mother that was killed after being hit by a car.

WILD Florida Rescue posted photos of the little fawn on Facebook this week. They told FOX 35 News that the baby and his mom were found on County Road 46 in Mims by someone driving by.

"This sweet little fawn was found on the side of the road next to his deceased mother that had been hit by a car. A search was done to make sure there wasn’t another baby (deer will sometimes give birth to twins). He was the only one found."

While it is a heartbreaking situation, the rescue says the baby deer is doing good and is in the care of Creature Safe Place, Inc. "where he will have a chance at life and getting back to the wild when he’s ready."

WILD Florida wants to remind the public that if you see a fawn nearby it’s deceased mother, always check in and around nearby bushes and trees to see if there is a second baby, since deer sometimes give birth to twins.

Also, if you think a fawn is orphaned, do not pick it up or take it with you for several reasons.

"Sometimes it may appear a fawn is orphaned because it’s out in the open in the middle of the day or the fawn has been in the same spot for a while but mothers do that in order to keep the baby safe from predators. Also, if the fawn's ears are curled it is usually a sign of dehydration which could mean the baby has been without mom awhile."

The best thing to do if you see a fawn that you think has been left behind, call a rehabilitation center so officials can determine if the baby is in need of help.

