Autumn Farm Days; Ozaukee County brings early 1800s to life

Saukville brought the sights, smells, and sounds of fall to those who visited Autumn Farm Days fall festival on Oct. 1 and 2.

For those who attended, it was a trip back in time with a glimpse of the early 1800s.

"At one time, this was the most modern tractor out there," said Kenneth Albinger.

Albinger is a member of the Ozaukee County Historical Society, and remembers when rural Ozaukee County had a lot less going on.

"Life was simple," said Mary Velnetske, Ozaukee County Historical Society.

Autumn Farm Days shows you what life was like in the late 1800s right on the farm.

"We have a blacksmith shop, a carpenter shop, a trading post, everything they would have had in the late 1800s," Velnetske said.

From corn shelling, to natural popcorn, rope making, and old tractor rides, Autumn Farm Days gives fall fun with a historical and educational twist.

"I really think its fun to see the kids learn about history and experience it firsthand," Velnetske said.

Sunday Oct. 2 was the last day of the festival held at the Pioneer Village.