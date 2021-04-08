Authorities ask public for first-hand info in Roundy's shooting

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating anyone who may have first-hand information which may assist with the investigation of the shooting incident at Roundy’s Distribution Center on March 16.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident and has not been interviewed by law enforcement is asked to please contact Detective Brian Fredericks or Detective Scott Kniper at the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-896-8131 or 262-896-8117.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and City of Oconomowoc Police Department are actively following up on any motives and have exhausted all investigative methods, according to a release.

Authorities are asking if you saw something or know something, that you please say something.

This is still an ongoing investigation.