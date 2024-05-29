Aurora Pavilion at Summerfest; Milwaukee World Festival offers sneak peek

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) and Aurora Health Care officially launched on Wednesday, May 29 the new Aurora Pavilion stage – and announced details of a new health and wellness fest on Sept. 8 at Maier Festival Park featuring special guests Donald Driver and Chef Adam Pawlak.

Aurora Health Pavilion at Summerfest

A news release says the new Aurora Pavilion, located just inside the Mid Gate, will provide access to the arts, amplify diverse voices through music performance, and provide a forum for health focused programming. The multi-use stage area will be showcased at Maier Festival Park during ethnic and cultural festivals.

Upgrades to the new Aurora Pavilion include:

Wider entrance areas, creating a more open and welcoming space with increased capacity.

Permanent video screen enhancing production capabilities.

Pylon Sign with digital messaging for scheduling and programming information.

Improved access in and around the venue, as well as to public restrooms.

Added front row area and upfront ADA accessible area, improving the stage experience for fans with mobility limitations.

Addition of a backstage hospitality area.

Landscaping improvements incorporating the existing shade trees, accenting the perimeter of the venue.

"You'll notice a few new features," said Sarah Pancheri, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. "The three reconfigured entrances, which create a more welcoming space and increasing overall capacity for that first goal. A new, beautiful video screen that if you peek around the bar, you can see which will really enhance the production capabilities for the artists. A new pylon sign with digital messaging including programming information and other information we can share not only during the festival season, but also as as guests visit Henry Maier Festival Park."

During Summerfest, officials say the Aurora Pavilion will be home to headlining artists such as Lily Rose, Jamila Woods, HYO, Luis Figueroa, Cimafunk, Say She She, and the popular Sound Waves DJ Series, where local and national DJs host curated dance nights.

Health and Wellness Fest

Meanwhile, a new health and wellness fest presented by Aurora Health Care on Sept. 8, featuring a special workout led by Green Bay Packers All Time Leading Receiver Donald Driver and Chef Adam Pawlak. The free community event will provide attendees with the tools and resources needed to live fitter, healthier, and happier lives. Participants can engage in a variety of fitness activities, watch cooking demonstrations, hear panel discussions, and interact with dozens of vendors and community partners such as local recreation programs, nonprofits, gyms, shopping vendors, healthy food brands, and much more.

The health and wellness fest will include:

Group workouts – led by local trainers and fitness organizations, including a session led by Donald Driver, Green Bay Packers All Time Leading Receiver, Super Bowl Champ, Dancing with the Stars Champ, 3D Body Revolution Author and Owner of Driven Elite Fitness and Health.

Cooking demonstrations by local celebrity chef and restaurant owner Adam Pawlak and others focused on healthy eating.

Panels and talk-back sessions led by Aurora Health Care experts focused on men’s, women’s and family health, including a fire-side chat with Donald Driver.

Pickleball Village, featuring open play, workshops, coaching, competitions with pros, and vendors with support from partners like Prolite, Pickleball Kingdom, Centerline Athletics, and others.

Community partners and activities from Orangetheory Fitness, Milwaukee Recreation, Milwaukee Youth Sports Alliance (MYSA), Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin, and more.

For more information on the Aurora Pavilion visit Summerfest.com.