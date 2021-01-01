Aurora Health Care welcomes the 1st babies of 2021

On this first day of 2021, we are celebrating the first babies born in the New year at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.

Baby Genevieve was born at 12:41 a.m. at Aurora Sinai Medical Center -- weighing 8 pounds 11 ounces -- and measuring 21 inches long.

Genevieve

Twins Willow and Luna were born at 2:15 a.m. and 2:18 a.m. at Aurora West Allis Medical Center -- weighing 6 pounds 4 ounces and 5 pounds 3 ounces -- and measuring 19.5 inches and 18 inches long.

Willow and Luna

Congrats to the families!