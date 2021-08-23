August power outage: FoodShare replacement benefits available

Residents who receive FoodShare benefits could receive replacement benefits if food purchased with FoodShare was lost during power outages earlier this month.

Families impacted by the power outages have until Aug. 31, to submit their Request for Replacement Benefits. The Replacement Benefit Request Form must be accompanied by a letter from WE Energies that confirms the power outage. Typically, these types of Replacement Benefits are available for only 10 days after a power outage, but the USDA has extended that deadline until Aug. 31. The Replacement Benefits and supporting letter from WE Energies can be submitted online, in person, via fax, or email. (NOTE: Given the extension of this timeline, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) will not be accepting any applications for Replacement Benefits submitted after Aug. 31, 2021).

For more information on the FoodShare Replacement Benefits, contact the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Milwaukee Enrollment Services (MilES) at 1-888-947-6583 or in-person at the Coggs Human Services building, located at 1220 W. Vliet Street, during business hours Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Thursday from 12-4 p.m.

Additionally, assistance is available with submitting an application for Replacement Benefits, through:

Robles Self-Service Center

723 W. Mitchell Street, Milwaukee

Phone: 414-238-6484

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Spanish language assistance available

Alicia’s Place FoodShare Resource Center

4144 N. 56th Street @ Midtown Center, Milwaukee

Phone: 414-988-6501

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30p.m.

Hmong, Lao, and Thai language assistance available