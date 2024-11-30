Attorney Gerry Boyle remembered at funeral for "folksy" style in court

article

Family and friends gathered on Saturday, Nov. 30 to say their goodbyes to Gerald Boyle, who passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24. He was 88 years old.

The long-time lawyer is known for representing Jeffrey Dahmer at his trial.

Boyle's "folksy" style in the courtroom drew the attention of the nation – when Dahmer's trial was broadcast live on Court TV.

Boyle also served in the Army, graduated from Marquette Law School and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan.

The Source The information in this post was produced by FOX6 News.



