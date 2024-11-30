Attorney Gerry Boyle remembered at funeral for "folksy" style in court
article
MILWAUKEE - Family and friends gathered on Saturday, Nov. 30 to say their goodbyes to Gerald Boyle, who passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24. He was 88 years old.
The long-time lawyer is known for representing Jeffrey Dahmer at his trial.
Boyle's "folksy" style in the courtroom drew the attention of the nation – when Dahmer's trial was broadcast live on Court TV.
Boyle also served in the Army, graduated from Marquette Law School and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan.