Attention drivers: Upcoming construction could impact your commute

Spring is here and construction is really picking up. Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to dicuss the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Zoo Interchange W-S/WIS 100 ramps

Subsurface drainage work will be taking place on the I-94 East to I-41 South system ramp. The following closures will be in place:

I-94 East to I-41 South system ramp will be closed for approximately four weeks

WIS 100 entrance ramp to I-41 South will be closed for approximately four weeks

WIS 100 entrance ramp to I-94 East and I-41 North will be closed for approximately two weeks

Please note - the WIS 100 entrance ramp to I-94 West will remain open throughout the work.

To get around the closures, traffic is encouraged to utilize the following detours:

I-94 East to WIS 100 to Greenfield Avenue to I-41 South

WIS 100 to Bluemound Road to I-41 North or South

WIS 100 to Bluemound Road to 84th Street to I-94 East

For all traffic heading towards Chicago, please utilize I-94 East through downtown.

I-41 Rehabilitation Project

This project will include rehabilitation work at each of the interchanges along I-41 between Burleigh Street and Good Hope Road, continuing through fall 2021. The initial stage of the project will last approximately one month, beginning Thursday, April 29th, and includes the following impacts:

Full closure of the I-41 North and South exits to Silver Spring Drive.• Silver Spring Drive entrance to I-41 North available from westbound Silver Spring Drive only.

Lanes will be closed on Silver Spring Drive from 124th Street to the east of Lovers Lane (WIS 100) for 30 days. Two lanes will remain open on Silver Spring Drive during peak hours.

Detour for Silver Spring ramps: I-41 to Hampton Avenue to 124th Street or WIS 100.