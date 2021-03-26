Attention drivers: The upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Construction is picking up. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that could impact your commute.

Zoo Interchange North Leg

Friday, March 26 overnight full closure of I-41 Southbound between Burleigh Street and Watertown Plank Road, extended hours 11 p.m. - 7 a.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, March 30 - April 1: Overnight full closure of I-41 Southbound between Burleigh Street and Watertown Plank Road for Southbound traffic shift.

When I-41 South reopens Thursday morning, the Burleigh Street entrance ramp to I-41 South will be in a new configuration

New Project Closing Kilbourn Tunnels

The Kilbourn tunnels are closing Monday, 3/29 at 5 a.m. through early August for structural repair

Northbound exit from I-43 and Northbound entrance to I-43

Utilize 6th Street and Fond Du Lac Avenue as a detour

Marquette Interchange Resurfacing Project