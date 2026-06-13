Attempted sex assault on the Oak Leaf Trail in Franklin, suspect sought

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The Brief Franklin police are investigating an attempted sexual assault on the Oak Leaf Trail. The incident happened on Thursday night, June 11, after 9 p.m. Anyone with information should call Franklin police at 414-425-2522.



Franklin police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted sexual assault that happened on the Oak Leaf Trail on Thursday night, June 11.

Incident and suspect description

What we know:

According to the Franklin Police Department, between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. a 41-year-old Franklin resident reported that they were assaulted on the Oak Leaf Trail between West Drexel Avenue and West Puetz Road.

The suspect is described as a male with tan skin, about 5' 10" in height and weighing between 150 and 180 pounds with a muscular build. The male suspect was dressed in all black, spoke with a deep voice, and was wearing a face mask during the assault.

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Oak Leaf Trail, Milwaukee County

The suspect was last seen running north towards West Drexel Avenue on the Oak Leaf Trail.

Police tips

What you can do:

The Franklin Police Department asked anyone who may have information or was in the area during the incident to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Goers at 414-425-2522.