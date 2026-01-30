Attempted robbery near Marquette University; suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE - An attempted robbery was reported Friday morning, Jan. 30, near Marquette University.
The Marquette Police Department says it happened in the area of 17th and Wells.
A suspect has been taken into custody – and there is no ongoing threat to campus.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Marquette University Police Department.