Attempted robbery near Marquette University; suspect in custody

By
Published  January 30, 2026 8:15am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
The Brief

    • A suspect has been taken into custody following an attempted robbery near the Marquette campus on Friday. 
    • Marquette police say the attempted robbery was reported near 17th and Wells. 
    • There is no ongoing threat to campus. 

MILWAUKEE - An attempted robbery was reported Friday morning, Jan. 30, near Marquette University.  

The Marquette Police Department says it happened in the area of 17th and Wells. 

 A suspect has been taken into custody – and there is no ongoing threat to campus. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Marquette University Police Department. 

